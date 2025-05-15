wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth Battles Jeff Hardy
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Under Siege. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contenders Match for International Championship: Matt Cardona vs. Elijah vs. Ace Austin vs. Mance Warner
* Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy
* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons
* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside
* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands
* Indi Hartwell vs. TBD
* Frankie Kazarian will address Under Siege
