Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Huge 16-Person Tag Match Main Event

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a huge 16-person tag match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Champions Challenge: Moose, Jordynne Grace, Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards & Laredo Kid vs. Matt Hardy, Steph de Lander, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Ryan Nemeth, Spitfire & Joe Hendry

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater