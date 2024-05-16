wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Huge 16-Person Tag Match Main Event

May 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a huge 16-person tag match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Champions Challenge: Moose, Jordynne Grace, Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards & Laredo Kid vs. Matt Hardy, Steph de Lander, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Ryan Nemeth, Spitfire & Joe Hendry
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater

