Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Hendry & Elijah Battle The System

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which is the last show before Under Siege tomorrow night. The lineup includes:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers (Trick Williams on commentary)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

* First Class vs. Sami Callihan & Mike Santana

* The Northern Armory vs. Aztec Warriors

* Spitfire in action

* Eddie Edwards in action

* In Ring Debate: Robert Stone (w/ Tessa Blanchard) vs. Santino Marella (w/ Arianna Grace)