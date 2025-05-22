wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Hendry & Elijah Battle The System
May 22, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which is the last show before Under Siege tomorrow night. The lineup includes:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers (Trick Williams on commentary)
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
* First Class vs. Sami Callihan & Mike Santana
* The Northern Armory vs. Aztec Warriors
* Spitfire in action
* Eddie Edwards in action
* In Ring Debate: Robert Stone (w/ Tessa Blanchard) vs. Santino Marella (w/ Arianna Grace)