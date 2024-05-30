wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Chris Bey Battles Ace Austin
May 30, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with six matches already announced for the show. The lineup includes:
* Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin
* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry
* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Steph de Lander vs. Xia Brookside
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana
