Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Chris Bey Battles Ace Austin

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with six matches already announced for the show. The lineup includes:

* Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin
* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry
* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Steph de Lander vs. Xia Brookside
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana

