Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Chris Bey Battles Ace Austin

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with six matches already announced for the show. The lineup includes:

* Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin

* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry

* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Steph de Lander vs. Xia Brookside

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana