Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT’s Trick Williams Kicks Off The Show
TNA Wrestling will present an episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Under Siege. The lineup includes:
* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Aztec Warriors vs. The Good Hands
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD
* Trick Williams to open the show
