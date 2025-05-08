wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT’s Trick Williams Kicks Off The Show

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present an episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Under Siege. The lineup includes:

* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Aztec Warriors vs. The Good Hands
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD
* Trick Williams to open the show

