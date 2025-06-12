Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: 8-4-1 Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Against All Odds last weekend. The lineup includes:

* 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary

* First Class vs. The Hardys

* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

* The IInspiration vs. TBD

* First Class Penthouse w/ Trick Williams

* Santino Marella kicks off Impact

* Steve Maclin sounds off

* We’ll hear from Mance Warner & Steph de Lander