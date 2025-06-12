wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: 8-4-1 Match and More

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 6-11-25 8-4-1 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Against All Odds last weekend. The lineup includes:

* 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary
* First Class vs. The Hardys
* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater
* The IInspiration vs. TBD
* First Class Penthouse w/ Trick Williams
* Santino Marella kicks off Impact
* Steve Maclin sounds off
* We’ll hear from Mance Warner & Steph de Lander

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading