Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Champions Challenge Returns

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 6-19-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Champions Challenge: Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Moose & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Rascalz
* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance
* Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. Matt Cardona & TBD
* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* We’ll hear from Santino Marella
* Order 4 Summit

