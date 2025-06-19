Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Champions Challenge Returns

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Champions Challenge: Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Moose & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Rascalz

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance

* Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. Matt Cardona & TBD

* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

* We’ll hear from Santino Marella

* Order 4 Summit