wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: The System Kicks Off The Show
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with the System set to kick off the show. The lineup includes:
* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel
* Spitfire vs. The Hex
* PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date
* The System will kick off the show
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- RVD Recalls His First Meeting With Tony Khan, Who He Wants to Work With In AEW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines