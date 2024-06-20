wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: The System Kicks Off The Show

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with the System set to kick off the show. The lineup includes:

* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel
* Spitfire vs. The Hex
* PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date
* The System will kick off the show

