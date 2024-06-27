wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Road to Slammiversary Begins

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 6-27-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, which begins the build to Slammiversary. There are qualifying matches for spots in a World title match at that event. The lineup includes:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
* Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA
* Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside
* ABC vs. Jake Something & Deaner vs. The Rascalz
* Mustafa Ali’s State of the Union address

