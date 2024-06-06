Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will celebrate twenty years of the show being on air. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Allysin Kay

* TNA Digital Media Championship: AJ Francis (c) vs. Laredo Kid

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth

* Kon vs. Jake Something