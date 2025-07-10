Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: International Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary next week. The lineup includes:

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

* The Hardys & The Rascalz vs. First Class & The Nemeths

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

* Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler vs. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service

* Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford

* The Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* Exclusive interview with Joe Hendry