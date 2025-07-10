wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: International Title Match and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary next week. The lineup includes:
* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner vs. Jake Something
* The Hardys & The Rascalz vs. First Class & The Nemeths
* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley
* Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler vs. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service
* Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford
* The Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson
* Exclusive interview with Joe Hendry