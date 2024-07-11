Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT’s Charlie Dempsey In Action

TNA wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey in a match. The lineup includes:

* TNA Digital Media Championship: AJ Francis (c) vs Rhino

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD

* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

* JDC vs. Chris Bey