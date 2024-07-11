wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT’s Charlie Dempsey In Action

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey in a match. The lineup includes:

* TNA Digital Media Championship: AJ Francis (c) vs Rhino
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz
* JDC vs. Chris Bey

