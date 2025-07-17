wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Stop Before Slammiversary

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Jacy Jayne Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will be the final show before Sunday’s Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana
* Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Hometown Man vs. Judas Icarus
* Order 4 vs. The System
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna
* Matt Cardona vs. TBD
* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne addresses Slammiversary
* The Hardys’ final message before Slammiversary
* We’ll hear from the Elegance Brand

