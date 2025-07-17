Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Stop Before Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will be the final show before Sunday’s Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* Hometown Man vs. Judas Icarus

* Order 4 vs. The System

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna

* Matt Cardona vs. TBD

* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne addresses Slammiversary

* The Hardys’ final message before Slammiversary

* We’ll hear from the Elegance Brand