Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Stop Before Slammiversary
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will be the final show before Sunday’s Slammiversary. The lineup includes:
* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana
* Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Hometown Man vs. Judas Icarus
* Order 4 vs. The System
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna
* Matt Cardona vs. TBD
* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne addresses Slammiversary
* The Hardys’ final message before Slammiversary
* We’ll hear from the Elegance Brand
