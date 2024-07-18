wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Stop Before Slammiversary
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, the last episode before this weekend’s Slammiversary event. The lineup includes:
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (c) vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy
* NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew vs. KUSHIDA & The Rascalz
* JDC vs. Mike Santana
* Alisha Edwards vs. Xia Brookside
* Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing
