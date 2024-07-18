Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Stop Before Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, the last episode before this weekend’s Slammiversary event. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (c) vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy

* NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew vs. KUSHIDA & The Rascalz

* JDC vs. Mike Santana

* Alisha Edwards vs. Xia Brookside

* Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing