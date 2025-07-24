Lineup For Tonight’s Live TNA Impact: Fallout From Slammiversary and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s Slammiversary event. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & TBD

* We’ll hear from Jacy Jayne

* We’ll hear from Leon Slater