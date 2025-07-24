wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Live TNA Impact: Fallout From Slammiversary and More

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 7-24-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s Slammiversary event. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Jake Something vs. Mance Warner
* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & TBD
* We’ll hear from Jacy Jayne
* We’ll hear from Leon Slater

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading