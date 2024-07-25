wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth Opens The Show
July 25, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Slammiversary. The lineup includes:
* Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance
* AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan
* Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin
* Matt Hardy & ABC vs. The System & JDC
* Nic Nemeth kicks off the show
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
