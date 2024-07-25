Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth Opens The Show

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance

* AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

* Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin

* Matt Hardy & ABC vs. The System & JDC

* Nic Nemeth kicks off the show

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander