wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match and More
July 3, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary. The lineup includes:
* Chain Match for TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly
* Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards
* Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth
* The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard
* Jake Something vs. Mance Warner
* Tasha Steelz addresses Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander
* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian