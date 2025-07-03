Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Slammiversary. The lineup includes:

* Chain Match for TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly

* Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

* Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth

* The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

* Tasha Steelz addresses Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander

* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian