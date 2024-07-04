wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy Team Up

July 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, as the road to Slammiversary continues. The lineup includes:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something
* 10 Minute Challenge: Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat
* Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater
* Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Matt & Rebecca Hardy

