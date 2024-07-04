Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy Team Up

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, as the road to Slammiversary continues. The lineup includes:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something

* 10 Minute Challenge: Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat

* Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater

* Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Matt & Rebecca Hardy