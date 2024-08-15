Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: World Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace

* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin