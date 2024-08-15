wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: World Title Match and More

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin

