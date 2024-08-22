wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact
August 22, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Emergence. The lineup includes:
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Hammerstone vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jai Vidal vs. Laredo Kid
* Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Moose & JDC
* Matt Cardona, Steph de Lander & TBD vs. PCO, Rhino & Xia Brookside
* Alisha Edwards vs. Rosemary
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham
