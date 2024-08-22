Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Emergence. The lineup includes:

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Hammerstone vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jai Vidal vs. Laredo Kid

* Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Moose & JDC

* Matt Cardona, Steph de Lander & TBD vs. PCO, Rhino & Xia Brookside

* Alisha Edwards vs. Rosemary

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham