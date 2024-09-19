wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Texas Death Match and More

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 9-19-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a Texas Death Match and more. The lineup includes:

* Texas Death Match: JDC vs. Mike Santana
* Matt Cardona vs. Rhino
* First Class vs. Sinner & Saint
* Spitfire in action
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry

