wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Texas Death Match and More
September 19, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a Texas Death Match and more. The lineup includes:
* Texas Death Match: JDC vs. Mike Santana
* Matt Cardona vs. Rhino
* First Class vs. Sinner & Saint
* Spitfire in action
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
