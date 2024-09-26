wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Bound for Glory Title Shot on the Line

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets World Title Shot at Bound for Glory: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry
* Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA & Leon Slater vs. Zachary Wentz & ABC
* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside
* Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Partner vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary
* Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Lei Ying Lee debuts
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

