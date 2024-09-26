Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Bound for Glory Title Shot on the Line

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets World Title Shot at Bound for Glory: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

* Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA & Leon Slater vs. Zachary Wentz & ABC

* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside

* Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Partner vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Lei Ying Lee debuts

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander