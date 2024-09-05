wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring an open challenge from Jordynne Grace and more. The lineup includes:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* KUSHIDA vs. Laredo Kid
* Moose & JDC vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana
* Eric Young vs. Jake Something
* Zachary Wentz to speak
* Steph de Lander will confront Matt Cardona
* The System will kick off the show