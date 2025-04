TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which serves as a Countdown special for Unbreakable. The lineup includes:

* Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers

* Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna

* Laredo vs. Jason Hotch

* Elijah takes center stage