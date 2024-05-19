Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact TV Taping

TNA is holding their second night of Impact TV tapings in Kentucky tonight, and the final lineup is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place at the Megacorp Pavilion:

* TNA Digital Media Title Match: The Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis

* Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

* Marti Belle vs. Jordynne Grace

* Jake Something vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Ash by Elegance vs. Shazza McKenzie

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz