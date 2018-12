MLW will debut tomorrow in Miami, Florida for a TV taping at the Scottish Rite Temple. The following matches are scheduled for the taping…

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

* Falls Count Anywhere: Sami Callihan vs. LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

* No Holds Barred: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

* Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann

* Rush vs. Shane Strickland

* DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)