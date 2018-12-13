Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Live Special Plus Other MLW News & Notes

– Here is the lineup for tomorrow’s live MLW Fusion special on beIN sports.

* Dragon Lee vs. DJZ

* Rush vs. Rich Swann

* Kotto Brazil vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett vs. Hijo del LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match.

– Also being taped: Konnan challenging MLW Champion Low Ki in a No DQ match, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane Match and Barrington Hughes vs. Ace Romero.

– Puma King will be returning for the February 3rd Superfight event in Philadelphia

– MLW announced there will be a press conference in NYC to announce the main event of their April 4 NYC event.

– The Jason Cade “broken ankle” story is just an angle.

– MJF has filed for a trademark on his full wrestlng name, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

