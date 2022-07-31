wrestling
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Kurt Angle On Biography, More
July 31, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Kurt Angle, plus more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Kurt Angle
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals – Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – Paul Heyman
