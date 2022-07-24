wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Bellas Biography Episode, More
July 24, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E is focused on the Bella Twins and more. The weekly Sunday night block kicks off at 6 PM ET and is as follows:
* 6 PM ET: Biography: WWE Legends – Steve Austin
* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Nikki and Brie Bella
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals – Steve Austin vs. The Rock
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – The Bellas
* 11:34 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Jake Roberts
More Trending Stories
- Natalia Markova Accuses Carmella Of Stealing Her Catchphrase, Says She Felt Disrespected
- Max Dupri Reportedly ‘Finished’ With Maximum Male Models Storyline
- Details On Who Is Leading WWE Creative After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
- Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout