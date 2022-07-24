Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Bellas Biography Episode, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E is focused on the Bella Twins and more. The weekly Sunday night block kicks off at 6 PM ET and is as follows:

* 6 PM ET: Biography: WWE Legends – Steve Austin

* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Nikki and Brie Bella

* 10 PM: WWE Rivals – Steve Austin vs. The Rock

* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – The Bellas

* 11:34 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Jake Roberts