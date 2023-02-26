wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Jake Roberts, More

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Jake Roberts and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bret Hart
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: nWo
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Randy Savage
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Jake Roberts (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Mankind (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Kane

