wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Jake Roberts, More
February 26, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Jake Roberts and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bret Hart
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: nWo
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Randy Savage
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Jake Roberts (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Mankind (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Kane
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Looks Back At Louie Spicolli’s 1998 Passing`, WCW’s Drug Testing At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success