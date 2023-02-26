Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Jake Roberts, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Jake Roberts and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bret Hart

4 PM ET/PT: Biography: nWo

6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Randy Savage

8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Jake Roberts (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Mankind (Premiere)

11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Kane