Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Private Party In Action, More

The lineup is set for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation including Private Party, Julia Hart, and more in action. You can see the lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Julia Hart vs. Alice Crowley

* Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross & Renny D

* Serena Deeb vs. Nikki Victory

* Private Party vs. Brandon Gore & JDX

* Skye Blue vs. Diamante

* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata