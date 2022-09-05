wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Private Party In Action, More
The lineup is set for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation including Private Party, Julia Hart, and more in action. You can see the lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Julia Hart vs. Alice Crowley
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross & Renny D
* Serena Deeb vs. Nikki Victory
* Private Party vs. Brandon Gore & JDX
* Skye Blue vs. Diamante
* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata
