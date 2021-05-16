Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, and the lineup stands at six matches currently. You can see the card for the show as of now below. The PPV takes place at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and 411 will have live coverage tonight starting a half-hour earlier:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz