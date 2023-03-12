wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Kane, Triple H vs. Batista, More

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Kane and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. The Rock
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Chyna
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: Rey Mysterio
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Undertaker
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Kane (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. Batista (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. Mick Foley

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Kane, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading