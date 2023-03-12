wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Kane, Triple H vs. Batista, More
March 12, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Kane and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. The Rock
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Chyna
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: Rey Mysterio
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Undertaker
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Kane (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. Batista (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. Mick Foley
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Mia Yim Says The Timing Of Her WWE Release Worked Out, Clarifies Status Of ‘Michin’ Name
- Ken Anderson Recalls Having Issues With CM Punk Initially On The Indies, Becoming Friends Later
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals