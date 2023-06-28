wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A Tornado Tag Match

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a tornado tag team match and more. The lineup features:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
* More pairings announced for Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

