Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A Tornado Tag Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a tornado tag team match and more. The lineup features:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole

* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

* More pairings announced for Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament