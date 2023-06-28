wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A Tornado Tag Match
June 28, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a tornado tag team match and more. The lineup features:
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
* More pairings announced for Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament
Feel the Fallout from #ForbiddenDoor!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/1LvdCThqng
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Tried Using Match Announcements to ‘Vince-Proof’ Raw & Smackdown
- Backstage Update on Rick Steiner’s Incident at WrestleCon Not Affecting Bron Breakker in WWE NXT
- Bruce Prichard on Why Its Hard to Maintain Continuity in WWE Storylines
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR