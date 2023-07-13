wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Deonna Purrazzo’s Open Challenge

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the final episode before this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV. The lineup includes:

* Open Challenge for Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBD
* Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey

