wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Deonna Purrazzo’s Open Challenge
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the final episode before this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV. The lineup includes:
* Open Challenge for Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBD
* Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– @DeonnaPurrazzo's Open Challenge RETURNS!
– @Jet2Flyy vs @SpeedballBailey
– @TheMooseNation/@Myers_Wrestling vs #RichSwann/@TheSamiCallihan
– @ZacharyWentz w/@TheTreyMiguel vs @DashingChrisBey w/@The_Ace_Austin#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/kPfSqubxZO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Why Bill Watts Ended The Dangerous Alliance, Recalls Contract Being Cut in 1992
- Booker T Clarifies His Stance On Sting’s Retirement, Talks Dominik Mysterio’s Ability To Get Heat
- WWE Reportedly Keeping Close Eye on Potential SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Tribal Court Segment on WWE SmackDown