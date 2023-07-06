wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
July 6, 2023
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Gisele Shaw and Courtney Rush for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:
* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush
* Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush
* Before the Impact: Dirty Dango vs. Crazzy Steve
