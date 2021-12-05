wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s NXT WarGames

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Team Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Dakota NXT WarGames Women's Match, Raquel Gonzalez

WWE presents NXT WarGames tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, with the card consisting of five matches. You can see the finalized card (barring last-minute changes) below for the event, and follow 411’s live coverage starting this evening at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* NXT Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller
Advantage: Team 2.0
* NXT Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray
Advantage: Team Babyface
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: KOR and Wagner vs. Imperium
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

