Lineup For Tonight’s NXT WarGames

WWE presents NXT WarGames tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, with the card consisting of five matches. You can see the finalized card (barring last-minute changes) below for the event, and follow 411’s live coverage starting this evening at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* NXT Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Advantage: Team 2.0

* NXT Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray

Advantage: Team Babyface

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: KOR and Wagner vs. Imperium

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes