wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s NXT WarGames
WWE presents NXT WarGames tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, with the card consisting of five matches. You can see the finalized card (barring last-minute changes) below for the event, and follow 411’s live coverage starting this evening at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* NXT Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller
Advantage: Team 2.0
* NXT Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray
Advantage: Team Babyface
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: KOR and Wagner vs. Imperium
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Adele Thinks She Would Cry if She Met The Rock, Discusses Her Wrestling Fandom
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split