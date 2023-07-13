Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* The Embassy vs. Christopher Daniels, Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.

* Athena vs. Ava Lawless

* The Kingdom vs. The Boys

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall

* Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese

* Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson vs. Evan Richards, Levi Knight, Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Big Bill vs. Serpentico