Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* The Embassy vs. Christopher Daniels, Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.
* Athena vs. Ava Lawless
* The Kingdom vs. The Boys
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall
* Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese
* Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean
* The Righteous & Stu Grayson vs. Evan Richards, Levi Knight, Michael Allen Richard Clark
* Big Bill vs. Serpentico

