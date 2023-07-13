wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* The Embassy vs. Christopher Daniels, Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.
* Athena vs. Ava Lawless
* The Kingdom vs. The Boys
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall
* Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese
* Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean
* The Righteous & Stu Grayson vs. Evan Richards, Levi Knight, Michael Allen Richard Clark
* Big Bill vs. Serpentico
