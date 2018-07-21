Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings, Ronda Rousey Special Airs Tomorrow, New Matches For Impact Taping

– ROH will tape TV at Center Stage in Atlanta tonight, with the following lineup:

*ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe vs. Christopher Daniels.

*WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne.

*Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young.

*Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King.

*Karen Q vs. Jenny Rose.

– Speaking of TV tapings, Impact Wrestling will hold theirs next week. Two more matches have been added, including Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix and Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr. They join the following matches:

*Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux.

*Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell.

*The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners.

– As a reminder, Discovery Channel will air Ronda Rousey Uncaged on Sunday at 10 PM ET as part of Shark Week. There will also be a “Sharkopedia Edition” that airs on Monday at 7 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: Ronda Rousey will set out to test her courage and prove that the mentality that made her an Olympic medalist, UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will allow her to stare down any opponent, whether on land or at sea. She’ll dive into the ocean, guided by former Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, who will coach her through three rounds of survival training against the heavyweights of the sea, including the fearsome bull shark. That builds up to a historic main event, where Rousey will attempt to step outside the cage to face one of the sea’s ultimate predators – the mako shark.