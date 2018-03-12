 

wrestling

WWE News: Lineup For Wednesday’s NXT TV, Photoshoot With Jim Cornette Debuts Tonight, Notes on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network

– Here is the lineup for Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV…

* Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai
* WWE UK Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole
* Dusty Classic Match: Sanity vs. Moss & Sabbatelli
* Dusty Classic Match: Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery

– Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Dayton, Ohio at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Locally advertised is WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin and United States champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode.

– The WWE Network will debut a new episode of Photoshoot, featuring Jim Cornette, after tonight’s Raw.

article topics :

Jim Cornette, NXT, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading