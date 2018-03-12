WWE News: Lineup For Wednesday’s NXT TV, Photoshoot With Jim Cornette Debuts Tonight, Notes on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event

– Here is the lineup for Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV…

* Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai

* WWE UK Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole

* Dusty Classic Match: Sanity vs. Moss & Sabbatelli

* Dusty Classic Match: Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery

– Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Dayton, Ohio at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Locally advertised is WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin and United States champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode.

– The WWE Network will debut a new episode of Photoshoot, featuring Jim Cornette, after tonight’s Raw.