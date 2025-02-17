wrestling / News

Lineup For Next Week’s WWE A&E Programming Block

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

The synopses are out for next week’s WWE programming block on A&E. The following is set for next Sunday’s episodes, which start at 8:00 PM ET on the channel:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The top four superstars compete in a mixed tag match before a sold out LFG arena; the remaining members of the roster find out which WWE Legend will be leading them on their respective journey.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T” – “Mr. T stepped into the squared circle, which didn’t bode well with Roddy Piper; when their worlds collided, it led to a bitter rivalry; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield, discuss this rivalry.”

10:32 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Royal Rumble: 80’s & 90’s – “The high stakes of the Royal Rumble with a chance at a championship match at WrestleMania has made it one of the most important premium live events of the year and has given unforgettable moments from WWE Superstars.”

