Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT From 2300 Arena

WWE will present a new episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as special guest referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, ZARIA & Kelani Jordan

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* ECW originals Rob Van Dam & Francine to appear

* Ava has a special announcement