wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT: Tag Team Title Match and More

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network, which will feature fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. The lineup includes:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (c) vs. Nathan Frazier & Axiom
* Je’Von Evans appears
* Natalya appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading