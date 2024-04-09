wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT: Tag Team Title Match and More
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network, which will feature fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. The lineup includes:
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (c) vs. Nathan Frazier & Axiom
* Je’Von Evans appears
* Natalya appears
