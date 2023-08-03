Three Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock. The lineup includes:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Tatum Paxley

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

* Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Gigi Dolin battling Tatum Paxley in an intense main event, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade attempting to keep rolling against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, and Myles Borne clashing with Trey Bearhill.

Having outlasted Jacy Jayne in a nasty rivalry, Dolin ventures to NXT Level Up for the first time and will battle Paxley, an equally sadistic opponent.

Paxley is looking to make a statement, as well as bounce back from a recent loss to Kelani Jordan on NXT.

One of the most exciting tandems in WWE, Enofé and Blade have impressed on NXT and NXT Level Up and are arguably the most successful tag team in the history of WWE’s newest brand.

Igwe and Dupont are a powerful, debuting tag team that will likely try to keep the highflyers grounded as they seek to kick off their careers with a bang.

Bearhill, another newcomer, is primed to take on Borne in his debut bout. Bearhill boasts an impressive size and speed combo, but Borne has defeated the likes of Ikemen Jiro, Dante Chen and Guru Raaj on WWE’s newest brand.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!