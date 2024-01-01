wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Day One Edition of WWE RAW

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present their first RAW of the new year tonight, with several title matches already announced for the show. The lineup for ‘Day 1’ RAW includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile
* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

