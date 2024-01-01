Lineup For Tonight’s Day One Edition of WWE RAW

WWE will present their first RAW of the new year tonight, with several title matches already announced for the show. The lineup for ‘Day 1’ RAW includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark