WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from Little Rock, AR, with a World Heavyweight title match and more. The lineup includes:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* R-Truth & The Miz vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* GUNTHER returns

* Cody Rhodes to open the show