Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Kicks Off The Show
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* Ivar vs. Chad Gable
* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
* The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Seth Rollins to kick off the show
* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes go face-to-face
