Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Kicks Off The Show

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* Ivar vs. Chad Gable

* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

* The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Seth Rollins to kick off the show

* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes go face-to-face