wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Kicks Off The Show

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* Ivar vs. Chad Gable
* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
* The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Seth Rollins to kick off the show
* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes go face-to-face

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading