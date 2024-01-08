wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* JD McDonagh vs. The Miz
* Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* CM Punk returns

