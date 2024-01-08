wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns
January 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* JD McDonagh vs. The Miz
* Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* CM Punk returns
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Mia Yim, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Why Synthetic Cannabinoid Charge Against Liv Morgan Was Dropped
- Ted DiBiase Shares What Made DDP Connect With WCW Fans, Randy Savage’s Influence
- Note On Current Plan For Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania 40