Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* JD McDonagh vs. The Miz

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* CM Punk returns