WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Crown Jewel. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* The Miz vs. R-Truth

* Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

* Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER go face to face