Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ of WWE RAW

WWE will present their ‘season premiere’ of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features two title matches. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

* Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Bronson Reed

* Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

* Piper Niven vs. Natalya