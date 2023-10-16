wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ of WWE RAW
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present their ‘season premiere’ of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features two title matches. The lineup includes:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor
* Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Bronson Reed
* Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
* Piper Niven vs. Natalya
